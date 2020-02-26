Inogen (INGN) Receives a Sell from J.P. Morgan

J.P. Morgan analyst Robbie Marcus maintained a Sell rating on Inogen (INGN) today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $49.09, close to its 52-week low of $37.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Marcus is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.0% and a 73.8% success rate. Marcus covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Baxter International, Boston Scientific, and SmileDirectClub.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Inogen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $62.50.

Inogen’s market cap is currently $923.5M and has a P/E ratio of 29.08. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.69.

Inogen, Inc . engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G2 system, and Inogen at Home. The company was founded by Alison Perry, Alison Bauerlein, Brenton Taylor and Byron Myers on November 27, 2001 and is headquartered in Goleta, CA.