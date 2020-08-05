Inogen (INGN) Receives a Hold from Needham

Needham analyst Michael Matson maintained a Hold rating on Inogen (INGN) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $30.64, close to its 52-week low of $29.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 58.1% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Inogen is a Hold with an average price target of $42.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Inogen’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $88.49 million and GAAP net loss of $1.59 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $90.2 million and had a net profit of $5.3 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Inogen, Inc . engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G2 system, and Inogen at Home. The company was founded by Alison Perry, Alison Bauerlein, Brenton Taylor and Byron Myers on November 27, 2001 and is headquartered in Goleta, CA.