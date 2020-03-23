Inogen (INGN) Receives a Buy from Needham

In a report released today, Michael Matson from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Inogen (INGN), with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $45.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.1% and a 45.2% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Inogen with a $62.50 average price target.

Inogen’s market cap is currently $881.3M and has a P/E ratio of 42.73. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.56.

Inogen, Inc . engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G2 system, and Inogen at Home. The company was founded by Alison Perry, Alison Bauerlein, Brenton Taylor and Byron Myers on November 27, 2001 and is headquartered in Goleta, CA.