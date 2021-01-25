Inogen (INGN) Gets a Hold Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Michael Matson maintained a Hold rating on Inogen (INGN) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 68.6% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Inogen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $60.00.

Inogen’s market cap is currently $1.04B and has a P/E ratio of -521.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.18.

Inogen, Inc . engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G2 system, and Inogen at Home. The company was founded by Alison Perry, Alison Bauerlein, Brenton Taylor and Byron Myers on November 27, 2001 and is headquartered in Goleta, CA.