Inogen (INGN) Gets a Hold Rating from Leerink Partners

In a report released today, Danielle Antalffy from Leerink Partners maintained a Hold rating on Inogen (INGN), with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $33.23, close to its 52-week low of $29.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Antalffy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.2% and a 67.3% success rate. Antalffy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Inogen with a $35.00 average price target, a 9.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, Needham also downgraded the stock to Hold.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Inogen’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $88.49 million and GAAP net loss of $1.59 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $90.2 million and had a net profit of $5.3 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Inogen, Inc . engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G2 system, and Inogen at Home. The company was founded by Alison Perry, Alison Bauerlein, Brenton Taylor and Byron Myers on November 27, 2001 and is headquartered in Goleta, CA.