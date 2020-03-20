InnerWorkings (INWK) Receives a Buy from Barrington

Barrington analyst Kevin Steinke maintained a Buy rating on InnerWorkings (INWK) today and set a price target of $4.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.15, close to its 52-week low of $0.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinke has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -8.4% and a 41.8% success rate. Steinke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cross Country Healthcare, Echo Global Logistics, and Heidrick & Struggles.

InnerWorkings has an analyst consensus of Hold.

The company has a one-year high of $5.81 and a one-year low of $0.95. Currently, InnerWorkings has an average volume of 103.7K.

InnerWorkings, Inc. engages in the provision of marketing execution solutions. It includes procurement of marketing materials, branded merchandise, product packaging, and retail displays. It operates through the following segment: North America, EMEA and LATAM. The North America segment includes operations in the United States, and Canada.