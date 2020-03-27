Innate Pharma SA (IPHYF) Gets a Hold Rating from Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Arsene Guekam maintained a Hold rating on Innate Pharma SA (IPHYF) yesterday and set a price target of EUR8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Guekam is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.7% and a 21.4% success rate. Guekam covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crossject SA, Pharnext SA, and Grifols SA.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Innate Pharma SA is a Hold with an average price target of $8.83.

Innate Pharma SA’s market cap is currently $384.9M and has a P/E ratio of 8.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.03.

Innate Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic antibodies that harness the innate immune system to improve cancer treatment and clinical outcomes for patients. Its products include immunotherapy drugs and monoclonal antibodies. The Immunotherapy drugs are designated for cancer and inflammatory diseases. The Monoclonal antibodies targets receptors and pathways controlling the activation of innate immunity cells. The company was founded by Hervé Brailly, Eric Vivier, Marc Bonneville, Alessandro Moretta, Jean-Jacques Fournié and François Romagné on September 15, 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.