Innate Pharma (IPHA) Receives a Hold from Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Damien Choplain maintained a Hold rating on Innate Pharma (IPHA) on September 8 and set a price target of EUR8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.09, close to its 52-week low of $3.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Choplain is ranked #2452 out of 6897 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Innate Pharma with a $9.82 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $8.24 and a one-year low of $3.30. Currently, Innate Pharma has an average volume of 7,377.

Innate Pharma SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is engaged in discovering and developing first-in-class therapeutic antibodies that harness the innate immune system to improve cancer treatment and clinical outcomes for patients. It specializes in immuno-oncology, a new therapeutic field that is changing cancer treatment by mobilizing the power of the body’s immune system to recognize and kill cancer cells. The company’s revenue results from payments received to research, collaboration, and licensing agreements signed with pharmaceutical companies.