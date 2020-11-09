Inmune Bio (INMB) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Inmune Bio (INMB), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 36.6% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Inmune Bio has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.00, representing a 129.9% upside. In a report issued on November 6, Maxim Group also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $16.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $24.42 and a one-year low of $2.20. Currently, Inmune Bio has an average volume of 205.3K.

Inmune Bio, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which develops immunotherapies that reprogram a patient’s innate immune system to allow the immune system to fight cancer. Its products include INKMUNE and INB03. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.