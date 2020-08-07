Inmune Bio (INMB) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Roth Capital and H.C. Wainwright gave Inmune Bio (NASDAQ: INMB) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Maxim Group. Analyst Naureen Quibria reiterated a Buy rating on Inmune Bio yesterday and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Quibria is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 45.5% success rate. Quibria covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Achieve Life Sciences, and Onconova Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Inmune Bio is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $20.67, which is a 72.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Based on Inmune Bio’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $2.07 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $1.9 million.

Inmune Bio, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which develops immunotherapies that reprogram a patient’s innate immune system to allow the immune system to fight cancer. Its products include INKMUNE and INB03. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.