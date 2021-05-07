Inmune Bio (INMB) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After BTIG and Maxim Group gave Inmune Bio (NASDAQ: INMB) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from B.Riley Financial. Analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on Inmune Bio today and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.0% and a 47.3% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Inmune Bio is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $30.67, representing a 182.2% upside. In a report issued on May 5, BTIG also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $29.99 and a one-year low of $4.50. Currently, Inmune Bio has an average volume of 188.3K.

Inmune Bio, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which develops immunotherapies that reprogram a patient’s innate immune system to allow the immune system to fight cancer. Its products include INKMUNE and INB03. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.