Inmune Bio (INMB) Gets a Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy assigned a Buy rating to Inmune Bio (INMB) today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.27.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -4.5% and a 34.4% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Inmune Bio is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Inmune Bio’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $2.32 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $1.88 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of INMB in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Inmune Bio, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which develops immunotherapies that reprogram a patient’s innate immune system to allow the immune system to fight cancer. Its products include INKMUNE and INB03. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.