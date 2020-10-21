InMode (INMD) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Robert W. Baird and UBS gave InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Canaccord Genuity. Analyst Kyle Rose maintained a Buy rating on InMode yesterday and set a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $40.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 50.7% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith & Nephew Snats, and Alphatec Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for InMode with a $47.75 average price target, representing a 20.4% upside. In a report issued on October 13, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $58.76 and a one-year low of $13.14. Currently, InMode has an average volume of 672K.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products. It also designs, develops, manufactures and markets non-invasive medical aesthetic products that target a array of procedures including permanent hair reduction, facial skin rejuvenation, wrinkle reduction, cellulite treatment, skin appearance and texture and superficial benign vascular and pigmented lesions. The company was founded by Moshe Mizrahy and Michael Kreindel on January 2, 2008 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.