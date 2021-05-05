Ingredion (INGR) Receives a Hold from BMO Capital

In a report released today, Kenneth Zaslow from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Ingredion (INGR), with a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $92.18, close to its 52-week high of $95.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaslow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 71.4% success rate. Zaslow covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Pilgrim’s Pride, and Kraft Heinz.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ingredion is a Hold with an average price target of $92.67, a 0.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Stephens also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $100.00 price target.

Ingredion’s market cap is currently $6.3B and has a P/E ratio of 18.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.84.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 65 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of INGR in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2021, Jorgen Kokke, the EVP, President Americas of INGR bought 2,500 shares for a total of $205,700.

Ingredion, Inc. manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Westchester, IL.