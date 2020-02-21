Ingevity (NGVT) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Ian Zaffino maintained a Buy rating on Ingevity (NGVT) today and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $62.92, close to its 52-week low of $62.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaffino is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 51.7% success rate. Zaffino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Servicemaster Global Holdings, Madison Square Garden Co, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ingevity is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $88.80.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $117.42 and a one-year low of $62.53. Currently, Ingevity has an average volume of 334.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NGVT in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ingevity Corp engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families.