Ingevity (NGVT) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Ian Zaffino maintained a Buy rating on Ingevity (NGVT) today and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $66.84, close to its 52-week low of $62.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaffino is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 52.1% success rate. Zaffino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Servicemaster Global Holdings, Madison Square Garden Co, and Wyndham Destinations.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ingevity is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $87.50, implying a 32.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 24, Loop Capital Markets also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $94.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $120.41 and a one-year low of $62.90. Currently, Ingevity has an average volume of 274.5K.

Ingevity Corp engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families.