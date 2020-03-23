Ingersoll Rand (IR) Receives a Buy from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Joshua Pokrzywinski from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Ingersoll Rand (IR), with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.07, close to its 52-week low of $17.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Pokrzywinski is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.1% and a 38.0% success rate. Pokrzywinski covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ingersoll Rand is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $32.75, which is a 68.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Robert W. Baird also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

Ingersoll Rand’s market cap is currently $8.15B and has a P/E ratio of 25.72. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.15.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc. provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. The company was founded on 1872 and is headquartered in Davidson, NC.