Ingersoll Rand (IR) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Morgan Stanley and Robert W. Baird gave Ingersoll Rand (NYSE: IR) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Barclays. Analyst Julian Mitchell upgraded Ingersoll Rand to Buy yesterday and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Mitchell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 61.2% success rate. Mitchell covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Lennox International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ingersoll Rand with a $33.00 average price target, implying a 45.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Based on Ingersoll Rand’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $606 million and net profit of $25.7 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $713 million and had a net profit of $94.5 million.

