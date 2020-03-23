Ingersoll Rand (IR) Gets a Hold Rating from Barclays

In a report issued on March 20, Julian Mitchell from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Ingersoll Rand (IR), with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.61, close to its 52-week low of $17.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Mitchell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 60.7% success rate. Mitchell covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Rockwell Automation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ingersoll Rand is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $35.00.

The company has a one-year high of $38.96 and a one-year low of $17.01. Currently, Ingersoll Rand has an average volume of 4.31M.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc. provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. The company was founded on 1872 and is headquartered in Davidson, NC.