Ingersoll Rand (IR) Gets a Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Joshua Pokrzywinski maintained a Buy rating on Ingersoll Rand (IR) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.03, close to its 52-week low of $19.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Pokrzywinski is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.1% and a 37.9% success rate. Pokrzywinski covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ingersoll Rand with a $37.20 average price target, implying a 73.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Robert W. Baird also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

Based on Ingersoll Rand’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $25.8 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $94.5 million.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc. provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. The company was founded on 1872 and is headquartered in Davidson, NC.