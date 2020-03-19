ING Group (ING) Receives a Buy from Kepler Capital

In a report released yesterday, Christoffer Adams from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on ING Group (ING), with a price target of EUR8.60. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.70, close to its 52-week low of $4.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Adams is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -15.6% and a 31.1% success rate. Adams covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge, Erste Group Bank AG, and Helgeland Sparebank.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ING Group with a $12.59 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $13.72 and a one-year low of $4.52. Currently, ING Group has an average volume of 5.45M.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking.