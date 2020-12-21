ING Group (ING) Receives a Buy from Kepler Capital

In a report issued on December 8, Arnaud Girod from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on ING Group (ING), with a price target of EUR10.20. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Girod is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -2.6% and a 49.2% success rate. Girod covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Coca-Cola European Partners, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and Royal Ahold Delhaize.

ING Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.34, which is a 27.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 24, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR10.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $12.44 and a one-year low of $4.52. Currently, ING Group has an average volume of 4.38M.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending. The Retail Belgium segment provides banking, life and non-life insurance, and asset management products and services. The Retail Germany segment involves retail and private banking, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages, and customer lending. The Retail Other segment comprises of retail banking activities. The Wholesale Banking segment includes cash management to corporate finance, real estate, and lease. The company was founded on March 4, 1991 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherlands.