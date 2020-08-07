ING Group (ING) Receives a Buy from Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Carola Holtz maintained a Buy rating on ING Group (ING) yesterday and set a price target of EUR8.60. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -3.3% and a 50.1% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and PUMA SE NPV.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ING Group with a $8.61 average price target.

Based on ING Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.31 billion and net profit of $670 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.31 billion and had a net profit of $1.12 billion.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending. The Retail Belgium segment provides banking, life and non-life insurance, and asset management products and services. The Retail Germany segment involves retail and private banking, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages, and customer lending. The Retail Other segment comprises of retail banking activities. The Wholesale Banking segment includes cash management to corporate finance, real estate, and lease. The company was founded on March 4, 1991 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherlands.