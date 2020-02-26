ING Group (ING) Gets a Buy Rating from Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Robin Rane maintained a Buy rating on ING Group (ING) yesterday and set a price target of EUR13.10. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.88, close to its 52-week low of $9.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Rane covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Erste Group Bank AG, Deutsche Bank AG, and Sparebanken Vest.

ING Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.17.

The company has a one-year high of $13.72 and a one-year low of $9.22. Currently, ING Group has an average volume of 2.73M.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking.