ING Group (ING) Gets a Buy Rating from Kepler Capital

In a report issued on May 3, Anna Maria Benassi from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on ING Group (ING), with a price target of EUR14.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.80, close to its 52-week high of $13.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Benassi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.2% and a 83.5% success rate. Benassi covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge, Erste Group Bank AG, and Deutsche Bank AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ING Group with a $16.83 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $13.16 and a one-year low of $4.92. Currently, ING Group has an average volume of 5.86M.

ING Groep N.V. is a Dutch multinational financial institution with a strong European base. The company engages in offering banking, insurance and asset management services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises.