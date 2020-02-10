ING Group (ING) Gets a Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

In a report issued on February 7, Andrew Lowe from Berenberg Bank maintained a Buy rating on ING Group (ING), with a price target of EUR13.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.55.

Lowe has an average return of 0.3% when recommending ING Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Lowe is ranked #2901 out of 5881 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ING Group with a $14.78 average price target.

ING Group’s market cap is currently $45B and has a P/E ratio of 7.71. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.77.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking.