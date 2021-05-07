Infusystems Holdings (INFU) Gets a Buy Rating from Northland Securities

In a report released today, James Terwilliger from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Infusystems Holdings (INFU), with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.64.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Infusystems Holdings with a $27.00 average price target.

Infusystems Holdings’ market cap is currently $420.2M and has a P/E ratio of 26.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 14.66.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in March 2021, Gregg Owen Lehman, a Director at INFU sold 50,000 shares for a total of $1,068,998.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of infusion pumps and related products and services for patients in the home, oncology clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, and other sites. The firm also provides its products and services to hospitals, oncology practices and facilities and other alternate site health care providers. The company was founded in August 2005 and headquartered in Madison Heights, MI.