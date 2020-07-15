Infosys (INFY) Receives a Hold from Wells Fargo

In a report released today, Edward Caso from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Infosys (INFY). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.91, close to its 52-week high of $12.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 59.5% success rate. Caso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as DXC Technology Company, Science Applications, and Exlservice Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Infosys with a $10.30 average price target, a -12.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 30, Susquehanna also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $8.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $12.08 and a one-year low of $6.76. Currently, Infosys has an average volume of 10.33M.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services; Retail; Communication; Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services; Manufacturing; Hi-Tech; Life Sciences; and All Other. The company was founded by Dinesh Krishnan Swamy, Senapathy Gopalakrishnan, Narayana Ramarao Nagavara Murthy, Nandan M. Nilekani, Raghavan N. S., Ashok Arora, and S. D. Shibulal on July 2, 1981 and is headquartered in Bangalore, India.