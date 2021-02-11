InflaRx (IFRX) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Brian Anderson- February 11, 2021, 12:06 PM EDT

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on InflaRx (IFRX), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.93.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 63.9% and a 66.2% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Silverback Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for InflaRx with a $9.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.70 and a one-year low of $2.52. Currently, InflaRx has an average volume of 312.3K.

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products includes IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

