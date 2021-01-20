InflaRx (IFRX) Gets a Hold Rating from LifeSci Capital

LifeSci Capital analyst Sam Slutsky maintained a Hold rating on InflaRx (IFRX) on January 13 and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Slutsky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 28.6% and a 71.4% success rate. Slutsky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Catalyst Biosciences, and Cogent Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for InflaRx with a $11.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.70 and a one-year low of $2.52. Currently, InflaRx has an average volume of 290.8K.

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products includes IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

