InflaRx (IFRX) Gets a Buy Rating from Leerink Partners

Christine Brown- March 29, 2021, 11:10 AM EDT

In a report issued on March 25, Joseph Schwartz from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on InflaRx (IFRX), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.83, close to its 52-week low of $3.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 47.0% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Molecular Transport, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on InflaRx is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.25, a 180.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Guggenheim also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $16.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

InflaRx’s market cap is currently $117.1M and has a P/E ratio of -2.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.89.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products includes IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts