InflaRx (IFRX) Gets a Buy Rating from Leerink Partners

In a report issued on March 25, Joseph Schwartz from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on InflaRx (IFRX), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.83, close to its 52-week low of $3.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 47.0% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Molecular Transport, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on InflaRx is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.25, a 180.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Guggenheim also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $16.00 price target.

InflaRx’s market cap is currently $117.1M and has a P/E ratio of -2.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.89.

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products includes IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.