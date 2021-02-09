Infinity Pharma (INFI) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

JonesTrading analyst Soumit Roy reiterated a Buy rating on Infinity Pharma (INFI) today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 89.9% and a 64.6% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, and Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Infinity Pharma with a $5.67 average price target, representing a 36.6% upside. In a report issued on February 4, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $5.49 and a one-year low of $0.60. Currently, Infinity Pharma has an average volume of 1.67M.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.