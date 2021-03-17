Infinity Pharma (INFI) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter assigned a Buy rating to Infinity Pharma (INFI) today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.20.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 57.2% and a 58.2% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Sensei Biotherapeutics, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Infinity Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.00, representing a 180.7% upside. In a report released today, JonesTrading also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Infinity Pharma’s market cap is currently $273.9M and has a P/E ratio of -4.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -20.14.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.