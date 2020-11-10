Infinity Pharma (INFI) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released yesterday, Kevin DeGeeter from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Infinity Pharma (INFI), with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.15.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.7% and a 49.8% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Infinity Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.25, which is a 175.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, JonesTrading also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $3.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $1.68 and a one-year low of $0.60. Currently, Infinity Pharma has an average volume of 510.7K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.