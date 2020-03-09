Infinity Pharma (INFI) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Andrew D’silva from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Infinity Pharma (INFI), with a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.02.

According to TipRanks.com, D’silva is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 35.6% success rate. D’silva covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Eton Pharmaceuticals, and Sensus Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Infinity Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $3.33, implying a 217.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 3, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $3.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $1.95 and a one-year low of $0.82. Currently, Infinity Pharma has an average volume of 175.3K.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.