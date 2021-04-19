Infinera (INFN) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Alex Henderson from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Infinera (INFN), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.5% and a 67.3% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Infinera is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.88.

Infinera’s market cap is currently $2.02B and has a P/E ratio of -8.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 72.33.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 51 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of optical transport networking equipment, software, and services to telecommunications carriers. Its products include long-haul and subsea, metro networks, data center interconnect, and software. The company was founded by David F. Welch, Drew Daniel Perkins, and Jagdeep Singh in December 2000, and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.