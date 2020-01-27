Infinera (INFN) Receives a Hold from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Ryan Koontz maintained a Hold rating on Infinera (INFN) on January 23 and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.92, close to its 52-week high of $8.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Koontz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.9% and a 72.7% success rate. Koontz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as CommScope Holding, Juniper Networks, and Arista Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Infinera is a Hold with an average price target of $7.72, implying a -3.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 8, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $8.34 and a one-year low of $2.80. Currently, Infinera has an average volume of 2.34M.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of optical transport networking equipment, software, and services to telecommunications carriers. Its products include long-haul and subsea, metro networks, data center interconnect, and software.