Infinera (INFN) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold maintained a Hold rating on Infinera (INFN) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 59.4% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Applied Optoelectronics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Infinera is a Hold with an average price target of $10.25, representing a 18.8% upside. In a report issued on May 13, Wolfe Research also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $10.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Infinera’s market cap is currently $1.8B and has a P/E ratio of -10.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 137.69.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 49 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of INFN in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of optical transport networking equipment, software, and services to telecommunications carriers. Its products include long-haul and subsea, metro networks, data center interconnect, and software. The company was founded by David F. Welch, Drew Daniel Perkins, and Jagdeep Singh in December 2000, and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.