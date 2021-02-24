Infinera (INFN) Receives a Buy from Rosenblatt Securities

In a report released yesterday, Ryan Koontz from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Infinera (INFN), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Koontz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.3% and a 70.6% success rate. Koontz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Applied Optoelectronics, and Acacia Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Infinera is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.67.

Infinera’s market cap is currently $1.93B and has a P/E ratio of -7.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -50.77.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of INFN in relation to earlier this year.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of optical transport networking equipment, software, and services to telecommunications carriers. Its products include long-haul and subsea, metro networks, data center interconnect, and software. The company was founded by David F. Welch, Drew Daniel Perkins, and Jagdeep Singh in December 2000, and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

