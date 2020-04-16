Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF) Receives a Hold from Barclays

Barclays analyst Andrew Gardiner maintained a Hold rating on Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF) yesterday and set a price target of EUR18.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.74.

Gardiner said:

“LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel fur Infineon von 21 auf 18 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf “Equal Weight” belassen. Die meisten europaischen Konzerne aus dem Halbleitersektor durften die Corona-Krise im ersten Quartal noch recht gut uberstanden haben, schrieb Analyst Andrew Gardiner in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Im laufenden zweiten Jahresviertel durfte sich die Lage jedoch erheblich verschlimmern. Generell sei der Sektor aber ausreichend liquide, um dem “Sturm” noch langer zu trotzen. Dies gelte jedoch nicht fur AMS und Infineon, die derzeit jeweils eine milliardenschwere ubernahme schultern mussten./edh/mis Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.04.2020 / 17:39 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.04.2020 / 04:00 / GMT Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

According to TipRanks.com, Gardiner is ranked #781 out of 6470 analysts.

Infineon Technologies AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.02, implying a 29.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 5, Societe Generale also upgraded the stock to Hold with a EUR14.50 price target.

Based on Infineon Technologies AG’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.92 billion and net profit of $210 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.97 billion and had a net profit of $254 million.

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive; Industrial Power Control; Power Management and Multimarket; and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications. The Industrial Power Control segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of semiconductors for the generation, transmission, and economy in the use of electrical energy. The Power Management and Multimarket segment includes design, development, manufacture, and marketing of semiconductors for energy-efficient power supplies as well as for mobile devices and mobile phone network infrastructures. The Digital Security Solutions segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor-based security products for card applications and network systems. The company was founded on April 1, 1999 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.