Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF) Receives a Buy from Bernstein

Bernstein analyst Mark Li maintained a Buy rating on Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF) yesterday and set a price target of EUR24.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.50.

“NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat die Einstufung fur Infineon auf “Outperform” mit einem Kursziel von 24 Euro belassen. Derzeit lasse sich nicht sagen, wie schwach die Nachfrage sein werde und wann sie sich erholen werde, schrieb Analyst Mark Li in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Experte stellt sich auf eine langsamere Erholung ein, auch weil die Nachfrage aus dem Auto- und Industriesektor spatzyklischer Natur sei. Am Trend hin zu mehr Elektrifizierung werde sich aber nichts andern und Konjunkturanreize der Regierung konnten stutzen./ajx/kro Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.04.2020 / 20:31 / UTC Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.04.2020 / / UTC Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

According to TipRanks.com, Li is ranked #2782 out of 6295 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Infineon Technologies AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.83, which is a 32.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 26, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR24.50 price target.

Infineon Technologies AG’s market cap is currently $20.64B and has a P/E ratio of 21.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.97.

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive; Industrial Power Control; Power Management and Multimarket; and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications. The Industrial Power Control segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of semiconductors for the generation, transmission, and economy in the use of electrical energy. The Power Management and Multimarket segment includes design, development, manufacture, and marketing of semiconductors for energy-efficient power supplies as well as for mobile devices and mobile phone network infrastructures. The Digital Security Solutions segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor-based security products for card applications and network systems. The company was founded on April 1, 1999 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.