Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Deutsche Bank and DZ BANK AG gave Infineon Technologies AG (Other OTC: IFNNF) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from J.P. Morgan. Analyst Sandeep Deshpande upgraded Infineon Technologies AG to Buy yesterday and set a price target of EUR28.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $23.40, close to its 52-week high of $24.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Deshpande is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 68.3% success rate. Deshpande covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Dialog Semiconductor, Stmicroelectronics, and ams AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Infineon Technologies AG with a $23.51 average price target, which is a -0.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 9, Independent Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR25.00 price target.

Based on Infineon Technologies AG’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.99 billion and net profit of $178 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.98 billion and had a net profit of $231 million.

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive; Industrial Power Control; Power Management and Multimarket; and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications. The Industrial Power Control segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of semiconductors for the generation, transmission, and economy in the use of electrical energy. The Power Management and Multimarket segment includes design, development, manufacture, and marketing of semiconductors for energy-efficient power supplies as well as for mobile devices and mobile phone network infrastructures. The Digital Security Solutions segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor-based security products for card applications and network systems. The company was founded on April 1, 1999 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.