Industrial Logistics Properties (ILPT) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

In a report released yesterday, Michael Carroll from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Industrial Logistics Properties (ILPT), with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $21.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Carroll is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 75.5% success rate. Carroll covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Monmouth Real Estate Investment, Easterly Government Properties, and Diversified Healthcare Trust.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Industrial Logistics Properties is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.00.

The company has a one-year high of $24.18 and a one-year low of $12.95. Currently, Industrial Logistics Properties has an average volume of 333.5K.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.