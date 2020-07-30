Industrial Logistics Properties (ILPT) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

In a report released yesterday, Bryan Maher from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Industrial Logistics Properties (ILPT), with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $21.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Maher ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -6.3% and a 47.1% success rate. Maher covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Diversified Healthcare Trust, Braemar Hotels & Resorts, and Office Properties Income.

Industrial Logistics Properties has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Industrial Logistics Properties’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $64.28 million and net profit of $12.85 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $45.99 million and had a net profit of $16.79 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.