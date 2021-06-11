Industrial Alliance Securities Believes Corvus Gold (KOR) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report issued on April 22, George Topping from Industrial Alliance Securities maintained a Buy rating on Corvus Gold (KOR), with a price target of C$4.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.05, close to its 52-week high of $3.29.

Topping has an average return of 50.2% when recommending Corvus Gold.

According to TipRanks.com, Topping is ranked #1115 out of 7547 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Corvus Gold is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $4.99, which is a 64.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, BMO Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $3.50 price target.

Based on Corvus Gold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending February 28, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $3.97 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.64 million.

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.