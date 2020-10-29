Independent Research Sticks to Its Sell Rating for Deutsche Bank AG (DB)

Independent Research analyst Jan Lennertz maintained a Sell rating on Deutsche Bank AG (DB) today and set a price target of EUR7.40. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Lennertz is ranked #3919 out of 7012 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Deutsche Bank AG is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $8.50, which is a -7.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 16, Credit Suisse also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a EUR6.00 price target.

Based on Deutsche Bank AG’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.3 billion and net profit of $51 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.16 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $3.19 billion.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB); Private & Commercial Bank (PCB); and Deutsche Asset Management (Deutsche AM). The CIB segment refers to the corporate finance and global transaction banking businesses. The PCB segment consists of the Postbank; Private & Commercial Clients Germany; Private & Commercial Clients International; and Wealth Management business units. The Deutsche AM offers investment management services. The company was founded by Adelbert Delbrueck on March 10, 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.