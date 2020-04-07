Independent Research Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF)

Independent Research analyst Sven Diermeier maintained a Hold rating on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF) today and set a price target of EUR50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $51.77.

Diermeier commented:

“FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Das Analysehaus Independent Research hat das Kursziel fur BMW nach Absatzzahlen von 45 auf 50 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf “Halten” belassen. Der Autohersteller habe im ersten Quartal zwar einen deutlichen Absatzruckgang ausgewiesen, ein kleiner Lichtblick sei aber die Absatzentwicklung bei den E-Fahrzeugen gewesen, schrieb Analyst Sven Diermeier in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. BMW durfte nach dem zweiten Quartal das Schlimmste uberstanden haben. Aus China kamen ermutigende Signale./ck/bgf Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.04.2020 / 08:05 / MESZ

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.04.2020 / 10:00 / MESZ Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

According to TipRanks.com, Diermeier is ranked #2129 out of 6228 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft with a $61.37 average price target, implying a 24.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 24, Citigroup also upgraded the stock to Hold with a EUR45.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $88.25 and a one-year low of $39.91. Currently, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has an average volume of 3,131.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories. The Motorcycles segment focuses on the premium segment. The Financial Services segment offers credit financing, leasing and other services to retail customers. The Other Entities segment includes holding and group financing activities. The company was founded on March 6, 1916 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.