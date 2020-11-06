Independent Research Remains a Hold on Linde (LIN)

In a report released today, Sven Diermeier from Independent Research maintained a Hold rating on Linde (LIN), with a price target of EUR215.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $249.76, close to its 52-week high of $260.49.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Linde is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $278.64, implying an 11.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Bernstein also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR224.87 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $260.49 and a one-year low of $146.71. Currently, Linde has an average volume of 1.73M.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Surface Technologies, and Linde AG. Its primary products include atmospheric and process gases. The firm also designs, engineers, and builds equipment that produces industrial gases primarily for internal use. The company was founded on April 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Guildford, the United Kingdom.