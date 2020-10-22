Independent Research Maintains Their Hold Rating on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAF)

Independent Research analyst Sven Diermeier maintained a Hold rating on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAF) today and set a price target of EUR101.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $123.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Diermeier is ranked #2740 out of 7011 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Continental Aktiengesellschaft with a $115.14 average price target, representing a -6.7% downside. In a report issued on October 9, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR99.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $266.00 and a one-year low of $57.00. Currently, Continental Aktiengesellschaft has an average volume of 577.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other or Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics. The Powertrains segment integrates system solutions for the powertrains. The Interior segment provides information management for vehicles; and develops and produces communication, and network solutions. The Tires segment offers reduction of fuel consumption by minimizing rolling resistance. The ContiTech segment covers the development, manufacture, and market of products for the machine and plant engineering, mining, and automotive industry. The Other or Consolidation segment represents the centrally managed subsidiaries and affiliates including holding, financing, and insurance companies. The company was founded on October 8, 1871 and is headquartered in Hanover, Germany.