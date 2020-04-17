Independent Research Maintains Their Buy Rating on Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF)

Independent Research analyst Markus Jost maintained a Buy rating on Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF) today and set a price target of EUR19.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.00.

Jost noted:

“FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Das Analysehaus Independent Research hat das Kursziel fur Infineon angesichts der abgeschlossenen Milliardenubernahme des US-Unternehmens Cypress von 19 auf 19,50 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf “Kaufen” belassen. Nach wie vor halte er die Entscheidung fur strategisch sinnvoll aber uberteuert, schrieb Analyst Markus Jost in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Auf Basis langfristig positiver Wachstumsperspektiven zum Beispiel mit Chips fur die Autoindustrie bleibt er bei seiner Kaufempfehlung./tih/ag Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.04.2020 / 10:10 / MESZ

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.04.2020 / 12:00 / MESZ Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

According to TipRanks.com, Jost is ranked #4637 out of 6440 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Infineon Technologies AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.99, which is a 30.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR22.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $24.80 and a one-year low of $10.99. Currently, Infineon Technologies AG has an average volume of 17.1K.

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive; Industrial Power Control; Power Management and Multimarket; and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications. The Industrial Power Control segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of semiconductors for the generation, transmission, and economy in the use of electrical energy. The Power Management and Multimarket segment includes design, development, manufacture, and marketing of semiconductors for energy-efficient power supplies as well as for mobile devices and mobile phone network infrastructures. The Digital Security Solutions segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor-based security products for card applications and network systems. The company was founded on April 1, 1999 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.